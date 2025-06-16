Ron Modell, former NIU music professor, bandleader and trumpeter, has died at 90

Ron Modell, a former longtime Northern Illinois University School of Music faculty and founder of its renowned jazz program — and a trumpeter for even longer — died at his home in DeKalb on June 10 at the age of 90.

Born in the Bronx, New York, on Nov. 11, 1934, Modell played in both the classical and jazz worlds, beginning at age 18, when he toured with Cornelia Otis Skinner, followed by a stint as principal trumpet with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra. He later moved to the principal job at the Dallas Symphony, where he worked under a number of well-known conductors, even as he continued to play jazz gigs.

In 1969, Modell joined the faculty at the NIU School of Music, and soon thereafter created a jazz program, at the time one of only a few in the country. The program gained a reputation for excellence, and over his 28 years at NIU, the Jazz Ensemble led by Modell was recognized on numerous occasions as one of the finest collegiate jazz bands in the world. It won many awards, toured the world, recorded more than a dozen albums, and led to collaborations with jazz legend Quincy Jones and pop star Phil Collins, to name just two.

Mark Baldin is principal trumpet of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and a former student of Modell. He says the trumpet player was a consummate musician.

“You couldn't help but play better after a lesson with him," Baldin said. "He was particularly with me, I think, very generous in terms of letting me dub recordings of his over the years and giving me music when he retired from playing.”

Baldin says Modell could spot a talented trumpet player before most people could.

"And then," Baldin added, "he would keep track of that person and bring him to NIU.”

As a performer, Modell played with Louis Armstrong, Maynard Ferguson, Dizzy Gillespie, Louie Bellson and others, and while at the School of Music brought many such artists to NIU. That included Duke Ellington's final performance of his career in the ballroom now named after him.

NIU Ron Modell with Duke Ellington, 1974

Modell retired from NIU in 1997, only to start another "career" as a stand-up comedian, performing regularly at a comedy club near his winter home in Florida (a location that allowed him to pursue his other passion — golf — year-round).

In 2014 Modell published a memoir, "Loved Bein' Here With You," with the forward written by Quincy Jones. He discussed the book in a 2015 interview with WNIJ's Dan Klefstad.

According to his obituary in the Daily Chronicle, Modell is survived by his wife Kathy Modell; sons, Josh, Christopher, and Scott Modell; daughters, Lisa Marie and Jennifer Modell; stepson, Brian Severson; daughters-in-law, Christina Severson and Erin Hazard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per the obituary and Finch Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements: a visitation will be held on Thursday, June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak Street in DeKalb. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church (615 N 1st Street in DeKalb). All are welcome. Burial will be immediately following the service at Fairview Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to consider a donation to Northern Illinois University's Ron Modell Scholarship Endowment in Jazz Studies: https://foundation.myniu.com/give.php

