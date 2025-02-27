© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Them Coulee Boys

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — TCB still 6.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — TCB still 5.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — TCB still 1.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — TCB still 3.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — TCB still 7.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — TCB still 2.png
Them Coulee Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Them Coulee Boys from Eau Claire, WI are getting ready to release their 6th studio album No Fun In The Chrysalis this week. It's an album about the difficulties of change, written during a time of changes for the band. Them Coulee Boys stopped by Studio A to tell us about the record and play a few for us live in the studio.

Pick up a copy of No Fun In The Chrysalis on the band's website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with news and tour dates. Check out video from their session posted below.

Lineup:
Soren Staff - Guitar, Vocals
Jens Staff - Mandolin, Vocals
Beau Janke - Piano, Banjo, Vocals
Neil Krause - Bass, Vocals
Stas Hable - Drums

Them Coulee Boys performing "Change, etc." live in WNIJ's Studio A

Them Coulee Boys performing "Tomorrow, Tonight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Them Coulee Boys performing "As Long As You Let Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories