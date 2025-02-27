Sessions from Studio A - Them Coulee Boys

Them Coulee Boys from Eau Claire, WI are getting ready to release their 6th studio album No Fun In The Chrysalis this week. It's an album about the difficulties of change, written during a time of changes for the band. Them Coulee Boys stopped by Studio A to tell us about the record and play a few for us live in the studio.

Pick up a copy of No Fun In The Chrysalis on the band's website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with news and tour dates. Check out video from their session posted below.

Lineup:

Soren Staff - Guitar, Vocals

Jens Staff - Mandolin, Vocals

Beau Janke - Piano, Banjo, Vocals

Neil Krause - Bass, Vocals

Stas Hable - Drums

Them Coulee Boys performing "Change, etc." live in WNIJ's Studio A

Them Coulee Boys performing "Tomorrow, Tonight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Them Coulee Boys performing "As Long As You Let Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A