Sessions from Studio A - Jenny Dee

Singer-songwriter Jenny Dee recently made the move here to northern Illinois. Now based in Chicago, she's already put a band together and is writing music for her second album. Listen for live recordings and our interview with Jenny Dee. Find more on streaming platforms, and follow Jenny Dee over on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the session posted below.

Lineup:

Jenny Dee - Guitar, Vocals

Dave Valdez - Guitar

Zach Porlier - Bass

Matt Holmes - Drums

Jenny Dee performing "California" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Front Yard" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Flying for Free" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "From Towers" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Settle In" live in WNIJ's Studio A