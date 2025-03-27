© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Jenny Dee

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — Jd still 4.png
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — Jd still 2.png
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — Jd still 3.png
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — Jd still 5.png
Jenny Dee performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Singer-songwriter Jenny Dee recently made the move here to northern Illinois. Now based in Chicago, she's already put a band together and is writing music for her second album. Listen for live recordings and our interview with Jenny Dee. Find more on streaming platforms, and follow Jenny Dee over on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the session posted below.

Lineup:
Jenny Dee - Guitar, Vocals
Dave Valdez - Guitar
Zach Porlier - Bass
Matt Holmes - Drums

Jenny Dee performing "California" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Front Yard" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Flying for Free" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "From Towers" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jenny Dee performing "Settle In" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories