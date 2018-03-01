© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Old Town Tribune

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published March 1, 2018 at 7:00 PM CST

Old Town Tribune stopped by WNIJ's Studio A to perform original, traditional bluegrass. The band includes Wes Carr on mandolin, guitar and vocals, Charlie Ford on bass, Zac Economou playing the guitar and adding backup vocals, and Brad Utterback playing the banjo.

This band was started by Wes Carr after he returned from earning his degree in bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University. Wes moved back to Illinois with a list of songs he wrote that were inspired, in part, by jazz and classical music. Upon moving back to the DeKalb area, he resumed his music teaching at Ax in Hand, and discovered Zac teaching lessons in the next room! Brad joined the group after responding to Wes's "banjo player wanted" ad on Facebook, and Charlie soon followed.

Old Town Tribune played seven songs for us:

·       Old Town

·       Half a Mind

·       Marietta

·       Shadow River

·       Hickory Stripe

·       Fire on the Mountain

·       Thursday

Old Town Tribune performs "Old Town" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Find the music of Old Town Tribune on Spotify.

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
Related Stories