Sessions from Studio A - Old Town Tribune

Old Town Tribune stopped by WNIJ's Studio A to perform original, traditional bluegrass. The band includes Wes Carr on mandolin, guitar and vocals, Charlie Ford on bass, Zac Economou playing the guitar and adding backup vocals, and Brad Utterback playing the banjo.

This band was started by Wes Carr after he returned from earning his degree in bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University. Wes moved back to Illinois with a list of songs he wrote that were inspired, in part, by jazz and classical music. Upon moving back to the DeKalb area, he resumed his music teaching at Ax in Hand, and discovered Zac teaching lessons in the next room! Brad joined the group after responding to Wes's "banjo player wanted" ad on Facebook, and Charlie soon followed.

Old Town Tribune played seven songs for us:

· Old Town

· Half a Mind

· Marietta

· Shadow River

· Hickory Stripe

· Fire on the Mountain

· Thursday

Old Town Tribune performs "Old Town" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Find the music of Old Town Tribune on Spotify.