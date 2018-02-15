Sessions from Studio A - The Vince Chiarelli Band

WNIJ’s Sessions from Studio A recently asked The Vince Chiarelli Band to stop by and give us a taste of some traditional Italian-American styled music. This Rockford-based group is connected through their Sicilian ancestry and influences, while also finding themselves exploring and incorporating increasing amounts of Latin elements. The band includes Vince Chiarelli's vocal and guitar stylings, Frank Calvagna filling out melodies on lead guitar, Tony Chiarelli playing bass guitar and occasionally Tim Austin on the drums.

This band started as the Vince Chiarelli Combo back in the 1950s when the grandfather, Vince Chiarelli, Sr., came to Rockford from Sicily, Italy. In Italy, the elder Vince played with Franco Li Causi, who is known for music in the Godfather films. Now his grandson Vince is keeping the name alive with The Vince Chiarelli Band.

Vince and the band performed a mix of songs from their album L'Italiano as well as songs from their upcoming album.

The Vince Chiarelli Band performs "I Want to Dream of You Tonight" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Setlist:

· Per Me

· I Want to Dream of You Tonight

· Play Play Guitar

· Who’s Untrue

· Marina Marina

· Till Then Arrivederci

The Vince Chiarelli Band is releasing their new album March 2nd at their show at Francesco’s Ristorante in Rockford, Ill. Find the band online at their website, http://vincechiarelliband.com/ or on Facebook @vincechiarelliband.