DeKalb School District 428 superintendent leaving after 2025-26 school year

This week, DeKalb School District 428 superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez announced she won’t seek to renew her contract, which expires after this school year.

She was hired in early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic and will leave after opening the district’s brand-new Mitchell Elementary School.

In the spring, a decision to update her contract and give the superintendent hundreds of additional sick days split the school board, which now includes several new members who were opposed to it.

It’s yet another big shakeup at one of the biggest school districts in the region.

Sycamore just parted ways with its superintendent and Rockford Public Schools — the state’s third-largest district — will also be hiring someone new for their top job after this year.