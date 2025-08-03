Sycamore Board of Education to search for new district superintendent

The Sycamore Board of Education and Superintendent Steve Wilder are parting ways.

The agreement was announced Friday night during a special board meeting.

Video of the meeting can be viewed here.

According to a statement released by the Board, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Educational Programs Nick Reineck will serve as Acting Superintendent.

The Board of Education will work with the Illinois Association of School Boards to facilitate the interview and hiring process for the next superintendent.

Wilder had been in the role since 2020.

August 1, 2025

The Board of Education and Mr. Wilder have reached a mutual agreement regarding a leadership transition, and consequently, Mr. Wilder will conclude his service as Superintendent, effective at the close of business on March 31, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Wilder for exemplary service to the District and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Board emphasizes a collaborative and transparent approach – one that truly values the perspectives of our dedicated teachers, administrators, building leadership, the superintendent, and the entire District 427 community. With this in mind, the Board is pleased to outline the following interim arrangements:

Consistent with the District’s succession plan, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Educational Programs Nick Reineck will serve as the Acting Superintendent.

The Board of Education will collaborate closely with the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) to facilitate the interview and hiring process for the next superintendent, incorporating input from students, teachers, administration, and the 427 community.

As we navigate this period of transition, we respectfully request the patience and understanding of our administration, staff, educators, students, and the broader 427 community. We are steadfast in our commitment to address any concerns and ensure a seamless changeover.

-Board of Education Sycamore Community School District 427