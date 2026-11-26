This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the American Voter.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the citizens who voted to defend democracy and change the direction of this country.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the Minnesota protesters who ignited a firestorm across the country, stood up and demanded all people be treated with dignity and respect.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to Renee Good and Alex Pretti who gave their lives so others could be free.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the legal advocates who fought every day to protect and defend the rights of all Americans.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the activists and protesters who raised the alarm.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the brave new citizens who raised their right hands and took the oath to become Americans.



This Thanksgiving we give thanks to the volunteers, who registered voters, educated voters and reminded Americans of the importance of voting.



HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!

