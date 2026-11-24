Liminal - the word floated by and caught in my consciousness. Its Latin root, limen, translates to threshold, a space between or a time of transition.

Crossroads have inspired legends and musicians like blues men, Robert Johnson, Son House and their elders. And poets - what’s down the road that’s not taken described by Robert Frost?

Religions too have their in-between states - Catholic purgatory, the Buddhist bardo, and in Greek mythology, the River Styx. Ready for whatever’s next, a dear friend once lamented, “I feel like I’m in God’s waiting room and he’s taking an awfully long time to get to me.”

Liminality can be fluid - a shoreline with its changing boundary. On the beach we’re bound by gravity; once submerged we transform into weightlessness. Then bobbing on the waves, we see the horizon coming in and out of view, bordering earth and sky.

I think I’m drawn to liminal spaces, perhaps because I’m a procrastinator, and I enjoy the journey sometimes more than the destination. Flying west on a clear day, I can see where prairie gives way to plains that meet foothills on their way to mountain ranges.

One of my favorite liminal spaces is between sleeping and waking. Between consciousness and dreaming, maybe we find the subliminal.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.