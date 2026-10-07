Perspective: What employers want

Professionalism in the workplace. What a boring topic!

I kicked off a recent presentation on professionalism by demonstrating what NOT to do: arriving late, yelling at the event host, and taking a personal call in the room. Once I had everyone’s attention, I explained why being an exceptional professional is essential because it’s taking longer for job seekers of all ages to find employment.

I teach college-level business professionalism. My classes are filled with experiential learning, hands-on application of real-world activities. My role is to prepare the next generation with essential job skills. Here’s how employers want their applicants to present.

Respectful: They want people who care about co-workers and act with reverence.

Punctual. They need employees who arrive early so they can start the day on time.

Communicative. They expect employees to respond when engaged and build regular and consistent communication during activities to keep co-workers in the loop.

Collaborative: They look for people who know how to build rapport and working relationships with team members while pooling team expertise to solve problems.

Dependable: They expect employees to be truthful and get the job done on time.

Ethical: They need people who know how to do the right thing. No more Purdue Pharma, Uber, or Enron failures from self-serving behaviors. An employee needs a moral compass.

Besides basic business knowledge, young job seekers must have professional skills to make the cut. Employers prioritize interpersonal abilities because they contribute to positive work culture.

I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my perspective.