Take A Breath ... And The Next Step

My Language Arts class is currently reading Ben Mikaelsen’s Touching Spirit Bear, a novel where a teenager learns how to accept himself and create an authentic path in his life.

Throughout the story, Native American elders mentor him. One mentor, Edwin, wisely shares, “People don’t change completely overnight, but I do believe they can change direction overnight. Facing in a new direction is the first step of any new journey.”

At the start of the new year, I took a walk on which to create new goals and plans. It was exhilarating to walk in the sun to help me start fresh and new with hope and energy. Yet, three weeks into the new year, that hope and energy wanes, and grey clouds hover over this new path. Some days, it feels easier to fall back into old habits.

Then I remember Edwin’s statement: “Change doesn’t happen completely overnight.” Edwin’s words remind me to be patient with myself.

Taking a deep breath, I face myself in my new direction, smile, and try to take one step forward. And that step can be followed by another. Pretty soon, I am on my way again.

Changing one’s habits takes time. And not every day will I be able to fully succeed. So I take solace in the fact that I can try again and get another step closer.

Here’s a shout out to the kids in Room 203. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.