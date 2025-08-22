© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The door to everywhere

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published August 22, 2025 at 6:19 PM CDT
Lonny Cain

I walked through an old doorway recently that stands alone, just a frame. But it was the perfect portal to nowhere in particular or anywhere I wanted to be.

I was part of a "Wild Church" gathering organized by a local church to enhance our spiritual connection with the natural world. We had 20 minutes to wander the wooded gardens with a murmuring waterfall and bountiful flower patches. Dotted throughout were the discards of man, now part of the huge green hug, including a small tractor, sculptures crafted from “junk” … and more.

Later we shared experiences and I explained why walking through that door was more than a commune with nature, which indeed, is spiritual. This patch of nature, however, belonged to longtime friend and mentor, Bob Hill and his wife Janet. They left Illinois in 1975 to move into a home built in 1865 and created Hidden Hill Nursery and Sculpture Garden in Utica, Ind.,near Louisville, Ky. Hill also has left a lasting legacy as an author and columnist for the Louisville newspapers.

Now they must downsize and sell their partnership with nature where that door opens to a wonderland. If fairies exist, they are there. If leprechauns exist, they are there. Whatever connection to the universe you accept, it is there.

I said goodbye to what Bob and Janet planted and sculpted, hoping nature will remain its guardian. Meanwhile, they are designing a smaller “Wild Church” in their new backyard — where their hearts, like that door, will remain open and inviting.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
