Perspective: A father and son are grateful

I’m GK Wuori. I’m Wester Wuori.

WW: In this season of Thanksgiving amidst so much domestic and international chaos, we thought it healthy to take stock of a few things for which we’re thankful.

GKW: In that spirit, here’s a back-and-forth from a father/son writing pair.

WW:I’m thankful for texts and phone calls from my far-away-at-college-out-west children, which always fill my heart and soul.

GKW: I’m thankful to live in a town, DeKalb, that cares for its people in their time of need.

WW: I’m thankful to be married to a physical therapist who’s always there for me when the mantra from Indiana Jones is proven correct—"it’s not the years, it’s the mileage.”

GKW: I’m thankful for the very first love of my life, a crown jewel I first met when I was a mere lad.Yes, I’m talking about pizza.

WW: I’m thankful to watch courageous, articulate and intelligent politicians on a regular basis. “The West Wing” is still one of my favorite shows.

GKW: I’m thankful for Beagles, those twenty-pound noses that give nothing but love.

WW: Oh yeah? Well, I’m thankful for cats, those enigmatic floofballs who clearly don’t give a BEEP what others think of them.

GKW: I’m thankful to have two grown kids with giant brains and giant hearts.

WW:Awww, thanks. I’m thankful I’ve used that brain to have not fallen victim to one of the classic blunders, which is “never get involved in a land war in Asia.”

GKW: I’m thankful for the comforting crinkly crunch of real newspapers put out by real journalists.

WW: I’m thankful I get as much joy from the peace and serenity of the desert as I do from the manic energy of a big city.

GKW: I’m thankful for teachers. Having been one, I know the unsung joy of watching a youngster’s eyes open to a whole new way of seeing things.

WW: I’m thankful for members of my CrossFit gym family, who push me, support me and don’t judge. I mean, I don’t think they judge??

GKW: I’m thankful for the diverse mix of people we have in this country and for the unique ways we all enrich each other’s lives.

WW: I’m thankful I was raised an NPR kid who can now do a Perspective with his father.

GKW: And, I’m thankful to do a Perspective with my son.

I’m GK Wuori and I’m Wester Wuori. And THAT is OUR Perspective.