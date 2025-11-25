© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: A father and son are grateful

Northern Public Radio | By G.K. Wuori,
Wester Wuori
Published November 25, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
Wuoris, Pixabay

I’m GK Wuori. I’m Wester Wuori.
WW: In this season of Thanksgiving amidst so much domestic and international chaos, we thought it healthy to take stock of a few things for which we’re thankful.
GKW: In that spirit, here’s a back-and-forth from a father/son writing pair.
WW:I’m thankful for texts and phone calls from my far-away-at-college-out-west children, which always fill my heart and soul.
GKW: I’m thankful to live in a town, DeKalb, that cares for its people in their time of need.
WW: I’m thankful to be married to a physical therapist who’s always there for me when the mantra from Indiana Jones is proven correct—"it’s not the years, it’s the mileage.”
GKW: I’m thankful for the very first love of my life, a crown jewel I first met when I was a mere lad.Yes, I’m talking about pizza.
WW: I’m thankful to watch courageous, articulate and intelligent politicians on a regular basis. “The West Wing” is still one of my favorite shows.
GKW: I’m thankful for Beagles, those twenty-pound noses that give nothing but love.
WW: Oh yeah? Well, I’m thankful for cats, those enigmatic floofballs who clearly don’t give a BEEP what others think of them.
GKW: I’m thankful to have two grown kids with giant brains and giant hearts.
WW:Awww, thanks. I’m thankful I’ve used that brain to have not fallen victim to one of the classic blunders, which is “never get involved in a land war in Asia.”
GKW: I’m thankful for the comforting crinkly crunch of real newspapers put out by real journalists.
WW: I’m thankful I get as much joy from the peace and serenity of the desert as I do from the manic energy of a big city.
GKW: I’m thankful for teachers. Having been one, I know the unsung joy of watching a youngster’s eyes open to a whole new way of seeing things.
WW: I’m thankful for members of my CrossFit gym family, who push me, support me and don’t judge. I mean, I don’t think they judge??
GKW: I’m thankful for the diverse mix of people we have in this country and for the unique ways we all enrich each other’s lives.
WW: I’m thankful I was raised an NPR kid who can now do a Perspective with his father.
GKW: And, I’m thankful to do a Perspective with my son.
I’m GK Wuori and I’m Wester Wuori. And THAT is OUR Perspective.
G.K. Wuori
G. K. Wuori is the author of over a hundred stories published throughout the world. A Pushcart Prize winner and Illinois Arts Council Fellow, he has also published two novels, two novellas, and a story collection. He lives in DeKalb, Illinois.
Wester Wuori
Wester Wuori is one of the original WNIJ Perspectives contributors. He lives in Rockford.
