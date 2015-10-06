You Are What You Read

Last month, my 7th graders created their messages to the world. Lexi’s message, “Reading a book is more than just looking at words – and more people should do it” is worth contemplating.

In school, kids learn to read by interacting with a text to discover meaning. Lexi thinks there’s more to it. If done properly, reading reveals layers of oneself and the world.

As Lexi shared her message, I noticed she was reading I am Malala by Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani Nobel Peace laureate who advocates for education worldwide. Curious, I asked to borrow Lexi’s book. Malala’s story reminded me that all people have a voice and have the power to share their beliefs. When I looked beyond the words, I realized Malala’s life story reveals how to courageously speak one’s mind, a characteristic I often need help with. Because Malala believed her ideas were important, her courage compelled her to speak out. Reading Lexi’s book, I understood not only how to show courage myself by following Malala’s example, but also that Lexi shapes that same courage in her own way.

So, I will continue borrowing my students’ books to uncover their beliefs and ideas. As I read, I hope to reveal their worlds and help them share their thoughts and ideas. In doing so, my own ideas and world will transform.

Here’s my shout-out to readers, especially Lexi! Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and this is my perspective.