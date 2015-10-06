© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

You Are What You Read

Northern Public Radio | By WNIJ News
Published October 6, 2015 at 4:00 AM CDT
Elsa Glover

Last month, my 7th graders created their messages to the world.  Lexi’s message, “Reading a book is more than just looking at words – and more people should do it” is worth contemplating.   

In school, kids learn to read by interacting with a text to discover meaning.  Lexi thinks there’s more to it.  If done properly, reading reveals layers of oneself and the world. 

As Lexi shared her message, I noticed she was reading I am Malala by Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani Nobel Peace laureate who advocates for education worldwide.  Curious, I asked to borrow Lexi’s book.  Malala’s story reminded me that all people have a voice and have the power to share their beliefs.  When I looked beyond the words, I realized Malala’s life story reveals how to courageously speak one’s mind, a characteristic I often need help with.  Because Malala believed her ideas were important, her courage compelled her to speak out.  Reading Lexi’s book, I understood not only how to show courage myself by following Malala’s example, but also that Lexi shapes that same courage in her own way.

So, I will continue borrowing my students’ books to uncover their beliefs and ideas.  As I read, I hope to reveal their worlds and help them share their thoughts and ideas.  In doing so, my own ideas and world will transform.    

Here’s my shout-out to readers, especially Lexi!  Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and this is my perspective. 

1-books.JPG
Credit Elsa Glover
/
Elsa Glover's reading list (so far), courtesy of her students.

Tags

WNIJ PerspectivesElsa Glover
Related Stories