Personal Growth Makes Pride Feel Right

Pride in one’s work is a characteristic we all should have. This year our school district’s theme is “Proud to be a Knight.” It has stuck with me these past few weeks as I appreciate the power of pride and contemplate how to teach it.

How do I help seventh-graders take pride in being prepared, caring about their homework and helping one another? Although I try to model that pride myself, I understand my task is bigger than that.

Starting where my students are, I set the bar high for them. I insist on their best quality, their best thinking and their best behavior. When we establish high expectations, we can rise to the challenge much more easily. The trick comes in believing we can achieve those high expectations.

As I look at the kids in room 203, I see their raw thinking is intelligent and tell them so. Then I help my students shape their ideas and find words for their thoughts.

As we do this, their brilliance shows through. And again, I tell them so.

As they begin to notice their growth, these kids begin to take pride in their work. They question themselves and know when they need to redo. And then they try again. And soon enough the kids are proud of their work. And when that occurs, I’m even more proud to be a Knight.

Here’s my shout out to the Kaneland Knights. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my Perspective.