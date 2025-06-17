Perspective: My summer watch list

Check out Paula's list below, at the end of the Perspective.

I used to feel smug about not having “regular” network television. I am a radio person after all. In fact when people visit, they sometimes ask where my TV is because my modest-sized screen is draped by a scarf.

However I was proud of my old VHS-DVD player, and in the early days of Netflix I expanded my viewing from library loans and Blockbuster rentals to what then seemed like an infinite Netflix collection.

Then came streaming, then more streaming, and now a deluge that has many of us lamenting, “Out of the gazillion shows out there why can’t I find anything to watch tonight?” Option overload and a dearth of worthy content.

As a research librarian, I’m drawn to tracking down and curating my favorites list. While the inordinate amount of time I spend on this endeavor does get my mind off the abominable news of the day, it also adds to my screen time as I scroll and link and preview.

So I go back and rewatch the tried and true gems. One of my go-to’s is Northern Exposure. Set in fictional Cicely, Alaska, the series incorporates all the ingredients of stellar quality - quirky, recognizable characters, good hearted comedy/drama, excellent writing and acting, and a superb soundtrack. When I bought the DVD set back in the day, it came wrapped in a little orange down jacket!

As this is the season of summer lists, I took the liberty of compiling one for you, available in the web version of this perspective, and I’m Paula Garrett.

Ideas for your Summer Viewing

I’ve searched across multiple streaming platforms and noted what I found.

Your public library may provide access to streaming services such as Kanopy and Hoopla, and if you have a DVD player, check your library’s collection.

In no particular order here are a dozen movies and a few TV series I’ve enjoyed:

Jazz on a Summer’s Day

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Fest. Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Anita O’Day, Mahalia Jackson, and more.

Kanopy, a public library service; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental

The Long Goodbye

1973, Directed by Robert Altman. Elliot Gould plays Philip Marlowe, based on Raymond Chandler’s novel. Moody neo noir in a beach setting.

Hoopla, a public library service; Criterion; Prime Video; Apple TV rental

Hit Man

2023, Directed by Richard Linklater; Glen Powell transforms as a fake hit man.

Netflix

Perfect Days

2024, Directed by Wim Wenders; set in Tokyo. Yes, it’s about a man who cleans public toilets, but it’s a beautiful observation of daily life with a super soundtrack.

Kanopy, a public library streaming service; Hulu; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental

Stony Island

1978, Directed by Richard and Andrew Davis; filmed in 1970’s Chicago; Struggling jazz musicians.

Hoopla, a public library streaming service; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental

M Hulot’s Holiday (French)

1953, Directed by and starring Jacques Tati; Tati’s physical humor at a seaside resort.

Max; Criterion; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental

The Beaches of Agnes

2010, Directed by Agnes Varda (godmother of the French New Wave).

Documentary about art, aging, a celebration of life.

Kanopy, a public library streaming service; Criterion

The Swimmer

1968, Directed by Frank Perry and starring Burt Lancaster.

Based on John Cheever’s short story. Surreal, suburban swimming pool odyssey.

Criterion; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental; DVD library loan

Summertime

1955, Directed by David Lean, starring Katherine Hepburn as a secretary from Ohio on her holiday in Venice.

Max; Criterion; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental; DVD library loan

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

1961, Directed by Blake Edwards, starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly.

Based on Truman Capote’s novel.

Kanopy, a public library streaming service; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental;

Fantastic Mr. Fox

2009, Directed by Wes Anderson, animated. Animal neighbors unite.

Hulu; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental; DVD library loan

The Rabbi’s Cat

2011, Directed by Antoine Delasvaux, Joann Sfar, based on Sfar’s graphic novel. Beautiful animation of the adventures and philosophy of a talking cat across Northern Africa.

Hoopla and Kanopy, public library streaming services; Apple TV rental

Seaside Hotel

TV series, 2013-2024, Danish comedy drama set from 1928-1947.

PBS Masterpiece series

The Durrells in Corfu

TV series, 2016-2019, inspired by Gerald Durrell’s novels and life with his family during their Greek island experience in the 1930’s.

PBS Masterpiece series; Prime Video rental; Apple TV rental

Northern Exposure

TV series, 1990-1995, comedy drama set in fictional Cicely, Alaska with a motley cast of characters and excellent soundtrack.

Prime Video; Apple TV rental; DVD library loan

