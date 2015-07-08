Offer Help, Not Shame, For Mental Illness

About a year ago, my brother Eric died by suicide. His death was a shock to everyone. I believe Eric’s death was caused by undiagnosed mental illness. I miss him every day and wish there had been some way to help him with his illness.

Grieving Eric’s death, I have felt how our society stigmatizes mental health conditions. No doubt that stigma must be shattered through awareness.

Mental illnesses are medical conditions that can change how we think, how we feel and our mood. They can have many interlinking causes like environment, genetics, lifestyle, trauma, and brain structure. Mental illnesses are not weaknesses, lack of character, or poor upbringing.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in every five Americans suffers from mental illness each year. But less than two thirds of these people seek help. Many feel that seeking treatment for a mental health condition is shameful and weak. They may feel embarrassed or bad.

Treatment is not something any person should be ashamed to seek. We would not judge a person for suffering from physical ailments like gall stones, so why do we judge others for mental health conditions? It simply is finding help for a medical condition.

People do not have to fight mental illness alone. With proper treatment, people can live fully. If you or someone you know is suffering, do not wait. Seek help. Contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org ) for further support.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that is my perspective.