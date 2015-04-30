Don't Let Expectations Cloud Your View

In conjunction with NIU’s Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Program, we hosted our new friend Bell from Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this month. A 26-year-old young lady, Bell has traveled the world, works as a social media specialist, and speaks several languages.

As Bell shared our home for a week, I tried to contrast her world with mine. Expecting her to see stark differences between our worlds, I am surprised by what I learned – a more accepting view of humanity.

Through her actions, I learned that Bell puts kindness first, then respect. I expected her to tell me that that US was really different – that we don’t always show respect for people’s age and position, that children can have too much liberty. But Bell wasn’t concerned with our easy ways. She looked beyond culture gaps and environment to see authentically the people she met with an open eye and heart to see each person’s spirit.

Because I created expectations and preconceived notions of Bell’s beliefs and manners, I almost missed the point of Bell’s visit. As we engage with people in this world, we cannot tether ourselves to our own limited viewpoints. Bell looked at our world and our family and saw each genuinely.

This week, take a moment to discard expectations and preconceived notions of others so that their true essence shines through.

Here’s my shout out to the kids in room 203. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover and this is my perspective.