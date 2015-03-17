Celebrating Steps That Make Dreams Come True

This month, my seventh-graders have been writing virtual discussions on a blog with NIU Education students. This blogging experience is the pre-service school teachers’ first real communication with school children. Their dreams are becoming reality before my eyes.

Sometimes we should acknowledge moments in life, realize the steps we're taking, and celebrate our accomplishments. Today, I pause to recognize the pre-service teachers’ first steps.

Often when taking our first steps, reality can alter a dream. The tasks are challenging and results don’t match initial expectations. Not knowing how to proceed, people can abandon dreams quickly. Instead, we must gather enough courage to take another step forward, keeping faith in ourselves and our dreams.

Acting on a dream requires effort. Colin Powell reminds us, “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work”. As pre-service teachers practice their craft, they adjust and revise. Persevering, they learn what works, stepping closer to their dreams. They realize that hard work is often the difference between having a dream and living that dream.

We must celebrate the pre-service teachers’ first steps into teaching and making dreams reality. Stepping into unknown territory takes a leap of faith. If we quit taking leaps, we risk deserting our own dreams.

We all can muster courage to step into new possibilities and marvel at the dreams we make reality.

I’m Elsa Glover and this is my perspective.