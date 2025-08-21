Perspective: You gonna eat that?

I was out in the middle-of-nowhere Iowa and the car stopped at a Casey’s for all the necessities: gas, restrooms, and the most important, sustenance for the trip. My uncle bought a bag of candied orange slices and something called Bing Bites: a conglomeration of nuts and cherry flavored guts, covered in chocolate.

I eyed the candy corn, roasted peanuts and chocolate mix of candy. I even picked the bag up. Reluctantly, I put it back. I had a flash of my doctor asking me: You eating healthy? I was fervently hoping my doctor wasn’t in line behind my uncle.

Back in the car, my cousin pulled a Ziploc of Cheez-its from her bag. Well now, I guess we were having a three-course meal. Two “fruits” and a starch, plus water to wash it all down. I suppose it could have been worse, we could have gotten pop as a beverage.

Later we stopped at a Kwik Star. My aunt mentioned that they had really good mocha frappes there. I thought of all the sugar I had had so far. The cheese-its were good, but I was thirsty. So I parked myself in front of the automated frappe machine and ordered a frappe. I told myself that this was just one day, I could go back to eating healthy when we got home.

If I’m not diabetic because of this, I never will be.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.