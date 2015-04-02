Student Offers Suggestion To Find Balance

This month I asked my seventh graders to share their message to the world. Dylan’s response -- “Chill out” -- surprised me. Although I nearly dismissed it, his response has a lot to offer.

Often, I forget to chill out because I am too busy completing even enjoyable tasks, constantly moving on to the next item on my to-do list. As I focus on finishing, I am essentially defining myself as my work.

While studying the 1920s, my class learned that, because of new modern conveniences, the average American suddenly could spend time having fun. That people didn’t always have leisure time surprised some students and made them ask, what would be the purpose of life if it were only work? People need some enjoyment in life.

Were the kids saying that life was only about entertainment, I wondered? No, they know work is important; but, without time for enjoyment, life would be tedious.

One must balance work and leisure. Leisure allows our bodies to relax and unwind. It permits our brains to relax and regroup. Without this relaxation, we can suffer physically and mentally.

This week is our spring break. No doubt I will work. But I will take Dylan’s message to heart, set aside the books and papers, and make time to chill out. The work will always be there tomorrow.

Shout out to all on spring break! Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover and this is my perspective.