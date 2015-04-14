A Fresh View On Improving Your View

© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio | By WNIJ News
Published April 14, 2015 at 4:00 AM CDT
This week, as our lawn mower gets its checkup, I recall my first conversation with my next-door neighbor.

Don was mowing his lawn while I stood overwhelmed in our new overgrown backyard. After introductions, we discussed the finer points of yard work. Then he exclaimed, “I’m living the dream!” and shared his dream of owning a home with a nice yard. Each time he mows the lawn, he smiles because he’s fortunate enough to live out his dream.

Don’s smile suggests that it’s all about perspective. If we take a moment to intentionally consider something differently, to pull away the overgrowth, we will see new plants sprouting underneath. Cutting back overgrowth allows new light to shine beyond what we first believed possible.

That moment allows us to change and reconsider. It doesn’t take long, but it’s often forgotten in the business of daily living. New perspectives plant seeds of fresh ideas. Viewing my yard in a different perspective, suddenly the drudgery vanishes; the work becomes a joy, a flower blooming for the first time.

When we can look at a situation in multiple perspectives, we see more possibilities. Using a positive perspective, we can conquer problems by seeing them as opportunities and challenges.

This week, smile and see a new perspective. Maybe the fresh view will reveal a beautiful bud of hope.

Here’s my shout out to the kids in room 203. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and this is my perspective.

