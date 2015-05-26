A Lesson From Icarus For All

Last week, my class read the myth of Icarus.

A boy, Icarus, strapped on wings made of feathers and wax. Exhilarated by flying, Icarus paid no attention to his father’s warning about flying too close to the sun. In his frenzied flight, the sun’s heat melted Icarus’s wings and he crashed into the sea.

My students associated Icarus’s story with the end-of-the-school-year craziness. We get busy with activities and forget to listen to others who look out for us. We get so caught up in the hoopla that sometimes we let things slip. It’s easy to be Icarus and reckless when so much is going on.

Over the weekend, I took on the role of Icarus. A frenzied trip to the grocery store ended in a crash. With my daughter, Julia, I scurried along, thinking about fun events.

Caught up in the day’s hoopla, I didn’t listen to Julia’s warning, “Mom, watch out!” Instead, my mind raced, the car in front of me inched ahead, other cars zipped around and the sun shone in my face. Unfortunately, I caused a fender bender.

Throughout life, others look out for us. No matter their age or authority, our guides surely help us make good decisions. Especially when we are frenzied, we must listen for their voices. They can help us to keep focus and not fly too close to the sun.

Here’s my shout-out to Julia. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.