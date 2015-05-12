Setbacks Can Be Paths To Growth

Last summer my brother Eric and I hiked Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland.

Our ascent was wonderful. We climbed and talked along the way. As we reached the summit, we paused, looking out at the world. It was beautiful summer day, a few clouds and nice breeze. What an easy hike!

As we began our descent, we lost the path. So we studied our map. Unsure of the terrain, we became concerned. It was a bit of a setback after such an easy climb up.

Finally we decided to move forward. It was rocky and, although we paid attention, we stumbled and tripped as we found our way down. In doing so, we began to see the mountain more intimately.

We hiked down the mountain deliberately and intentionally. The setback of losing the trail brought us a more challenging and satisfying hike. As we finished, Eric and I knew we had accomplished something.

I remembered that hike when my student Ally shared her message to the world with me. She said, “Without setbacks, life would be too easy -- and easy is boring.” Ally knows that the easy way doesn’t challenge us to grow.

Without growth, life can get boring. We stumble on setbacks, we trip on setbacks. But setbacks allow us to slow down and allow us to intentionally create new paths in our lives. Who knows where those new paths can lead?

Here’s my shoutout to the kids in room 203.

I’m Elsa Glover, and this is my perspective.