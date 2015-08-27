Back To School In Front Of Students ...

I’m already a week into my eighteenth year teaching 7th grade. You’d think that I would feel beyond confident — yet, each year brings me more to learn about people, about learning, and about myself. Last week, I did everything I could to prepare for those new kids walking into my classroom.

But that didn’t stop me waking in the middle of the night, asking “What if?” Although I know the routine, a new set of kids brings new challenges. What are their interests? How do they learn? What will they need to learn to continue growing into themselves? What if I can’t figure it out? What if?

When I remember all the kids I’ve taught over the last 18 years, I relax. Through our adventures together, they have taught me that kids know more than we think they do. They are more resilient, forgiving and funny than they let on. And somehow, each year, each kid who walks into room 203 works his or her way into my heart. I am ready for these new kids and the adventures they will bring me. I am excited for them to share their ideas and grow. Working together, we will create new dreams and, hopefully, live them out, taking new risks along the way. It’s going to be a great year!Here’s my shoutout to the new kids in room 203. Extra credit if you’re listening. I’m Elsa Glover, and this is my perspective.