Sharing Your Life Can Make It Better

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the lives we lead.”

With those words, Nelson Mandela implores us to interact with our community. Through interactions, we can support each other and build a better world.

It starts simply by knowing your neighbors. Years ago, as we moved into our home, neighbors invited my family to a block party. We made connections and solid friendships. This party encouraged us all to take more interest in our neighborhood.

Through the annual block party, my neighbors have created a vibrant community. We help each other with projects, watch over the kids on the street, share from our gardens and ensure the ill are looked after. This sense of community and care molded my children’s understanding of neighbors. Now they too support and share friendships throughout the street.

Maintaining relationships with our neighbors has brought a wealth of care and wisdom to us. I am a better person for it, and know my children are too. Take time to share with your neighbors and foster a stronger community. You may just make the world a bit better.

Here’s my shout out to the neighbors on Mayflower Drive! Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover and that is my perspective.