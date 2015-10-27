Beauty Is Where You Find It

Recently, I planted bulbs in my backyard, a task I love as I think forward and backward simultaneously.

Planting bulbs reminds me of Betty. Each spring her yard burst with color. Her bulbs were placed aimlessly through her yard, not in a standard garden.

Finding her colorful tulips in different parts of the yard compelled me to think beyond the ordinary. Flowers don’t have to be strategically placed in a planned garden. Rather, they can pop up anywhere to bring a sense of wonder.

After Betty died, I received her bulb planter. That fall, I planned a color scheme, considered proper placement, and put the planter to work. Burying bulbs in the earth to wait through the winter takes a strong faith in the future. Betty showed that faith as she planted her bulbs, and so would I.

The following spring, daffodils bloomed with a sense of hope. It was a beautiful garden reminding me of Betty’s happy flowers.

Although my flowers were nice, they weren’t the same. This year, I did not plan before I planted. Some bulbs are buried in the grass, others in the garden. Next spring, these flowers will bring hope and joy from all parts of the yard.

Betty’s unconventional planting was the key. Not all flowers should grow in a flower bed. Not all parts of our lives fit neatly together. Sometimes we find more beauty when we think beyond the boundaries we build for ourselves.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that is my perspective.