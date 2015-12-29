A Shared Wish For The New Year

Recently Caitlyn, a former student in my class, shared her experiences from her first trip to Europe.

Because of many people’s generosity and kindness, I was accepted into the People to People Ambassadors Program and traveled to France, Italy, and Greece.

One particular memory is the day I stood at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Wind blew my hair, the city was bustling below, and the only thing that crossed my mind was, “God I am so lucky.”

Listening to Caitlyn’s adventure brought me back to my first visit to the Eiffel Tower, marveling at the structure and the man who dreamed it into being. And that wonder, if harnessed, can construct new dreams.

Yet, without proceeding to a second thought, those dreams may remain stationary. Here’s Caitlyn’s second thought:

How many people am I indebted to?

Returning home, my smile brightened, my step lightened and my heart got bigger. Then my brain, which had been filled solely with wonder, was full of gratitude.

Caitlyn strides forward with curiosity because her community helped her take those first steps. With gratitude and awareness of the power of community we too can step into new dreams.

Marching into to the New Year, may each of us marvel at new thoughts, take lighter steps and smile brightly as we share our lives in our communities.

I am Elsa Glover and I am Caitlyn Rawers. This is our perspective.