A Salute To A Bridge Builder

Our military defines a bridge as “… a structure, including supports, erected over a depression or an obstruction…”

Bridges play an important role in daily living. They help us cross over obstacles that block us. Without bridges, we trap ourselves in one place and never grow beyond.

On Veterans Day, Justin Iverson -- an NIU pre-service teacher and Air Force airman -- visited my classes to share his experiences from his 2008-2009 deployment in Baghdad, Iraq, supporting and training the Iraqi police forces. By securing roads and bridges and forming relationships with Iraqi citizens, Justin created structures so Iraqi people could cross over the terrible obstructions of war into more stable worlds.

In January 2009, Justin’s squad helped many Iraqis vote in their first elections by clearing roadside bombs outside polling places. These airmen risked their lives so democracy could find a small foothold in a war-torn world. Their dedication helped Iraqi people cross over and step beyond.

The new bridge-building position Justin pursues is teaching. With his quiet manner and his world-wise heart, Justin will create strong supports and structures so that children can grow new worlds. His dedication to kids will create a bright future.

We must continue to recognize our military’s dedication by building our own bridges. Because of their work, we can build bridges over our own obstacles to a world that waits beyond.

Here’s my shout out to all the bridge builders, especially Justin Iverson. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.