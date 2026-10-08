Elgin's Day of the Dead walk is more than just a 5K

A Mexican tradition that commemorates those who passed away is coming up next month. The Elgin community will honor this custom with a unique fundraiser walk.

The Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos is Nov. 1 and 2. The first day honors children who died and the second day honors adults.

Natalie Kiburg, the division chief of public relations and development for the Gail Borden Public Library, says El Trote de las Calacas is more than just a walk.

"There's so many things going on, like face painting," she said, "and we've got these larger-than-life dancing marionettes, these Catrinas, and photo ops, and we have a cultural marketplace. It's like it's just really good, good vibes."

This walk was inspired by the Chicago Pilsen area Day of the Dead Walk.

This year the group Tamborazo 4 Estrellas will lead the Elgin walk.

"That'll bring energy throughout the entire 5k," Kiburg added. "And then following the race, inside the library, we have our grand opening of the community ofrenda."

An ofrenda is a decorated altar honoring the dead that may include pictures, candles and food.

El Trote de las Calacas starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the library. Registration is open through Friday.

