© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elgin's Day of the Dead walk is more than just a 5K

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gail Borden Library

A Mexican tradition that commemorates those who passed away is coming up next month. The Elgin community will honor this custom with a unique fundraiser walk.

The Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos is Nov. 1 and 2. The first day honors children who died and the second day honors adults.

Natalie Kiburg, the division chief of public relations and development for the Gail Borden Public Library, says El Trote de las Calacas is more than just a walk.       

"There's so many things going on, like face painting," she said, "and we've got these larger-than-life dancing marionettes, these Catrinas, and photo ops, and we have a cultural marketplace. It's like it's just really good, good vibes." 

This walk was inspired by the Chicago Pilsen area Day of the Dead Walk.

This year the group Tamborazo 4 Estrellas will lead the Elgin walk.

"That'll bring energy throughout the entire 5k," Kiburg added. "And then following the race, inside the library, we have our grand opening of the community ofrenda."

An ofrenda is a decorated altar honoring the dead that may include pictures, candles and food.

El Trote de las Calacas starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the library. Registration is open through Friday.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose