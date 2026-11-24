Editor’s note: This is part one of a Capitol News Illinois series, supported by the Pulitzer Center, exploring how Illinois’ healthcare policies connect with global debates.

PRUM, Germany – When general practitioners Dr. Yachar and Dr. Yaman Shehabi mapped out their international career, Germany was not their first choice. Raised in the United Arab Emirates, the Aleppo-born twin brothers, both 40, graduated from medical school in Syria in 2013. Like many ambitious doctors, the Shehabis wanted to learn from the best, and they believed a Western medical degree would open more doors.

The two eventually landed in Germany.

Today, now fluent in German, Yachar and Yaman work as internal medicine physicians at St. Joseph Hospital in Prüm, on loan from a larger hospital in Osnabrück to support the needs of the cash-strapped, overrun rural one. They are just two among 71,000 doctors of non-German citizenship practicing in Germany, or 15% of all doctors.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Wendy Wei) Equipped with a helicopter pad, St. Joseph’s in Prüm, Lower Saxony, Germany, is the main primary care hospital for the surrounding rural regions, spared from insolvency through a district-led bailout in September.

As Germany’s baby boomers retire at record rates, hospitals, especially in rural regions, compete in the international labor market to attract foreign doctors and nurses to meet rising care needs.

Illinois’ own aging demographic and projected shortage of6,200 physicians by 2030, particularly in rural counties, create the same challenge. Rural and high-poverty counties in the U.S. rely heavily on international medical graduates, and, research shows, would be most impacted by tightened skilled immigration pathways, such as the Trump administration’s proposed increase in H1-B visa fees.

But there are solutions. Germany has established bilateral agreements with select countries to recruit for roles with shortages, and invested in social integration programs to increase retention.

Still, labor economists and physicians associations in Germany say more could be done to make Germany a more desirable, long-term destination.

A larger aging population than ever before

Dramatic demographic change led to Germany’s huge demand for healthcare workers. For over a decade between 1954 and 1969, postwar West Germany’s population boomed, with annual births consistently topping 1.1 million — a number still unmatched to this day.

As baby boomers retire, they simultaneously increase the aging population that demands more medical care, while shrinking the pool of working-age people able to provide it. Older doctors are retiring at a faster rate than younger German-trained ones can replace them, creating a labor shortage.

The number of Germans requiring long-term care is projected to rise to 8.2 million by 2055, according to the Federal Statistical Office, and the country will need at least 150,000 additional nurses by 2040.

Healthcare staff shortages are particularly acute in Germany’s rural areas, where populations skew older and are more likely to have chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure that require frequent medical attention. At rural hospitals in Illinois, 50% of the inpatient population is over age 65, compared with 41% at urban hospitals, according to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

Meanwhile, recent German medical graduates prefer to stay in the cities where they studied, said Holger Seibert, a senior researcher at Germany’s Federal Employment Agency’s Institute for Employment Research.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to motivate young doctors to get back to rural areas,” said Seibert

Staff shortages are a problem across rural America, including Illinois. A 2022 report by the Migration Policy Institute estimated that Illinois will face a shortage of 6,200 physicians and 14,000 registered nurses by 2030.

Nine in 10 rural hospitals operate in areas with a health professional shortage, according to the IHA. In the U.S., 20% of the population live in rural areas while only 10% of physicians practice in rural areas.

In Germany, this rural shortage is growing more severe, according to Dr. Hans Martin Wollenberg, a practicing psychiatrist and vice president of the Chamber of Physicians of Lower Saxony, one of Germany’s most rural states. Despite schemes initiated in the last five years to graduate more doctors in Germany, domestic efforts alone have not yet caught up to demand, Wollenberg said.

"We are still not back to the level of (medical school) placements we had 30 years ago," Wollenberg said. “We need doctors from other countries to fill in the gaps.”

Medicine dependent on international labor

International mobility among doctors is increasingly common. Over the last two decades, the total number of foreign-born doctors across wealthy countries grew by 86%, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Even German doctors emigrate. Germany itself is one of the largest source countries of doctors working elsewhere in Europe, with some 30,000 German-trained physicians practicing abroad — many, according to Seibert, in Scandinavia for better pay and working conditions.

"The big problem is that Germany is not as internationally attractive for skilled foreign workers (compared to) other countries,” said Dr. Michaela Fuchs, senior researcher at the Institute for Employment Research covering Saxony-Anhalt.

“Skilled people don't see Germany as a first choice to the degree we would like," Fuchs said.

This was true for the Shehabis, whose first choice was the U.S. But the American embassy rejected their application because they hadn’t yet completed U.S.-specific licensing exams. Germany accepted their application, and their visa offered opportunities to earn both language and medical credentials after arrival.

German hospitals invest heavily in recruiting from abroad. Fuchs said she knows of one that sends a recruiter to Colombia and Brazil twice a year to speak directly with prospective applicants.

Nurses are in especially high demand, says Seibert. His analysis of public data found high vacancy rates and long wait times to fill nursing roles.

Ferda Keskin, 32, a Turkish nurse with 10 years of experience, credits a private recruiting agency that she worked with in Turkey with making Germany her “easiest option” during COVID-19, when Germany faced a particularly severe nursing shortage.

“At the time, there were so many companies offering the chance to take a language course,” she said. They helped her translate her seven years of work experience as a nurse in Turkey for the German system. In her language classes, she studied alongside nurses from Serbia, Syria, and Ukraine. She's worked at a hospital in Osnabrück for three-and-a-half years.

Even with these pipelines, several factors put Germany at a disadvantage. German is less widely taught than English. The Shehabis arrived on a four-month language-learning visa. Over two years, they brought their German from novice to professional fluency, eventually passing their Fachsprachprüfung, the medical German language exam. It wasn't easy. Their short-term visa renewals were tied to passing each exam, and Yachar and Yaman both failed twice before succeeding. They had to pay their own way, with support from their parents for private German lessons, which they acknowledge is not accessible to everyone.

Waiting for recognition: ‘It’s always like playing the lottery’

Once in Germany, many skilled foreign workers find themselves “over-qualified” for the jobs that the German system allows them to do. For nurses and doctors, Germany maintains strict boundaries between generalists and specialists. The role of nurse practitioner does not exist.

Qualification is a matter of pay, too. One earns more as a qualified nurse than one would as an assistant nurse.

The Shehabis waited almost four years for their Syrian general practitioner license to be fully recognized in Germany. It took Ferda one-and-a-half years to get her Turkish credentials transferred into a German nursing accreditation. The process is a bureaucratic feat. Documents have to be submitted, translated, and notarized at significant financial cost. The application fee ranges from state to state, but can be as high as 700 euro, or $770 U.S. Mandatory exam fees for foreign doctors in the Brandenburg region lists one exam at 487 euro and another at 799 euro. Foreign medical professionals also face long wait times to take exams – Yachar Shehabi waited seven months for a retake.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Wendy Wei) Yaman (left) and Yachar (right) Shehabi, 40, Syrian-born doctors and pulmonary specialists, work in St. Joseph’s Hospital, where they were seconded last month from Osnabrück Hospital to fill a critical staff shortage.

There are not enough personnel in immigration offices trained to process healthcare workers, with some countries taking longer than others.

Between 2018 and 2024, the Shehabis found contract work in various hospitals, big and small, mostly in North Rhine-Westphalia. In 2024, they arrived in Osnabrück to study pulmonary medicine. In 2026, they were “seconded” to the more rural Prüm hospital due to staff shortages, where they wait to sit for their specialization exam for internal medicine.

When they do start working, foreign healthcare workers fill staffing gaps in rural areas. According to the Chamber of Physicians of Lower Saxony, migrant physicians are more willing to relocate to rural areas and travel longer distances than their German-trained colleagues. In the region, 40% of doctors hold foreign citizenship. (In the United States, the percentage of H1-B sponsored physicians is nearly twice as high in rural areas as urban areas).

Neither Keskin nor the Shehabi brothers have a permanent work contract or residency status. Their right to remain in the country is tied to their ability to keep finding contracts. The twins, who have lived in Germany for 12 years now, aren’t especially worried, given the high demand for their specialty in rural regions. They had applied for citizenship three years ago, when they first qualified, and are still waiting for a decision.

“It's always like playing the lottery. You have to change your mind or ideas according to what has been offered to you,” Yachar Shehabi said. “You have to be flexible”

The twins have put off marrying and having kids while they wait for their work to stabilize. But they accept this, seeing themselves as visitors in the country.

German solutions

German economists and doctors say that the system to attract and keep more international hires should be improved.

“We just need them,” said Fuchs. “ There's such a big demand; we cannot do without them,” Fuchs said, adding that an absence of providers would “negatively affect the quality of care.”

The Chamber, among other doctors' organizations across Germany, are calling for the federal government to expedite the recognition process, such as, by offering more appointments for language courses.

In 2013, the German government launched the Triple Win program to directly organize work placements in German hospitals and care facilities for nursing staff and trainees from select non-EU countries that have a surplus of qualified workers. Currently, the program only works with the Philippines, Indonesia, Tunisia, and two states in India, which have produced such high numbers of medical graduates that recruiting from that pool would not trigger a “brain drain.” German hospitals foot the bill for language learning, qualifications verification, and travel, while successful candidates receive a German employment contract at the nationally set minimum salary, with full social security benefits.

In countries that do not qualify for the Triple Win program, private recruiters have filled the gap, as in Keskin’s case, often in direct partnership with specific German hospitals.

German hospitals are also focused on retaining the workers they recruit from abroad.

Fuchs said hospitals “invest a lot into having these people here,” but they also “want to have some return on it as well.”

Building social networks for new hires is very important, but hospital administrators often underestimate the effort needed to integrate the individuals into a new culture, she said. She knows of an administrator being surprised at having to help a Brazilian colleague buy a coat because they had never seen snow.

Regional and municipal governments have opened welcome centers specifically for international workers, separate from asylum seekers and refugees, where newcomers can meet others.

Rallying around foreign doctors, the Chamber of Physicians of Lower Saxony has publicly affirmed its commitment to a welcoming work environment for international colleagues. Wollenburg emphasized that doctors should ultimately be measured by how well they do their job, and not by where they come from.

“For a patient, in the end what matters is if the doctor is there for me, listening to me, taking care of me,” he said.

Changes in political party attitudes towards immigration have impacted foreign healthcare workers. In September, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won 43.8% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt’s state election, finishing first but just short of a majority. Classified by German intelligence services as right-wing extremist, the party has gained popularity by campaigning on sharply restricting immigration and asylum. To address the state’s shortage of skilled workers, its program proposes luring back Germans who have moved away and replacing “culturally alien” skilled workers with artificial intelligence and automation. The party also calls for reversing Germany’s 2024 citizenship reform, which shortened the path to naturalization.

Keskin said Osnabrück has always felt welcoming, but the recent news scares her and she worries about her long-term future in Germany. Though Keskin was able to bring her husband from Turkey, he has struggled to find work in his industry, which is not in a medical field.

“I feel like the healthcare system needs us as a workforce, but not so much as human beings,” she said. “We’re just expected to work; our feelings don't seem to matter much.”

Federal visa changes disrupt Illinois hospital staffing plans

Illinois policymakers are tackling the state’s shortage as well. In 2026, at least three Illinois counties do not have a single active physician, according to an Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation report. There are 11 Illinois counties that have fewer than two active physicians per 10,000 residents. The common benchmark used worldwide is 10 physicians per 10,000 population, set by the World Health Organization.

Despite having the sixth most medical schools in the country, Illinois ranks near the bottom third of states in retaining graduated medical students, according to the Illinois State Medical Society. Nearly 70% of physicians trained in Illinois move out of state after graduation.

More efficient licensing for foreign physicians could be part of the solution. In 2022, state licensing barriers left an estimated 12,000 immigrants in Illinois with medical degrees underemployed or unemployed during a labor shortage, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

That same year, Illinois lawmakers created a task force to study reducing redundant licensing barriers for internationally licensed healthcare professionals. In 2025, the state launched a new pathway, the International Medical Graduate Limited License, to allow internationally trained physicians to practice under the supervision of a physician, and after two years, become eligible to apply for full licensure. As of July, 11 licenses have been issued out of 78 applications submitted. The average processing time was 120 business days, or about 6 months, according to the task force.

Federal policies are creating new obstacles to medical hiring. In 2025, the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee for new H1-B visa applications, a temporary, employer-sponsored visa for foreign workers in specialty occupations including healthcare. This August, the Department of Homeland Security proposed a rule to charge $103,265 fee per cap-subject H1-B petition, including workers already in the U.S. The fee generally would not apply to cap-exempt employers such as universities or hospitals affiliated with universities. It could take effect as soon as March 2027, according toKFF. A bipartisan response has been introduced to exempt healthcare workers from the fee hike, but is still pending in Congress.

The changes have already impacted hospitals' hiring decisions. In a November survey by the American Hospital Association, nearly 65% of respondents reported pausing, delaying or limiting recruitment because of the new H-1B visa fee. Lower-income and rural areas that often employ H-1B health workers would be hit the hardest, reported KFF.

OSF HealthCare is a Peoria-based nonprofit integrated health system that serves 174 locations and employs 1,450 physicians, many in downstate Illinois. In an email, a spokesperson expressed concern about new H-1B visa restrictions.

“We hope Congress and the president will be able to work together and take steps necessary to address this issue,” the statement said.

The medical group is exploring creative solutions to address workforce shortages that exist “at every level of hospital operations.”

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.