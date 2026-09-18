She's a superintendent. He's a college president. We talk with an Illinois education power couple. | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, we talk with an education power couple! Kelly Mandrell is the superintendent of the Polo Community School District in Ogle County, and her husband, Jon Mandrell, is the new president of Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

We talk about how they met at Sauk Valley, and about how Jon’s relationship with the community college goes back literally about as far as he can remember.

We also dive into their extremely different paths into education leadership; how they actually get to work together a little bit; balancing work and family; and the challenges and opportunities rural schools have.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Kelly & Jon Mandrell

Stories in this episode:

Elgin Community College club supports undocumented students, as court blocks in-state tuition and financial aid

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!