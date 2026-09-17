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Sessions from Studio A - BAUGS

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — Baugs lead pic.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — Baugs pic 3.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — Baugs pic 4.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — Baugs pic 2.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — Baugs pic 5.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — Baugs pic 6.png
BAUGS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAUGS is a genre-blending band from Chicago incorporating elements of psychedelic rock, electronic music, funk, and pop on their debut record Limbo. They'll play most of that album on the show this hour and also a new, unreleased song at the end of the set. Check out Limbo album streaming everywhere and available on vinyl on Bandcamp.

Also find more on their website and follow BAUGS on Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below!
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Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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