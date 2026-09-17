Sessions from Studio A - BAUGS

BAUGS is a genre-blending band from Chicago incorporating elements of psychedelic rock, electronic music, funk, and pop on their debut record Limbo. They'll play most of that album on the show this hour and also a new, unreleased song at the end of the set. Check out Limbo album streaming everywhere and available on vinyl on Bandcamp.

Also find more on their website and follow BAUGS on Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below!