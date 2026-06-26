Spend a school year with our classroom correspondent | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

In case you didn’t know, our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is also on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love — along with exclusive segments — in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

Every year on the show, we feature a “classroom correspondent” — a teacher we interview every single month to follow a school year in their life.

This past year, our teacher was Caio Gomes, an English-as-a-Second Language teacher at Clinton-Rosette Middle School in DeKalb.

All throughout the school year, we checked in on Caio and now it's time to bring you his whole journey in one place; the story of his school year including all of the highs, lows, challenges, and joy he shared with his students.

Caio and his family moved the U.S. from Brazil several years ago, so we talk a lot about his immigration journey, especially since immigration enforcement has dominated the headlines. Many of his students also come from immigrant families.

We chatted about his work as an English as a second language educator, and the challenge of complex literature to students just learning English, helping them try to fully express themselves in a new language.

Caio and I also talked about supporting his students in moments of grief and the moments that make it all worth it.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast hasn’t gone anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts. Our next episode airs on Friday, July 25th at noon and Saturday, July 26th at 6 am.

