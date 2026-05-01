The Highland Community College biology teachers uniting Women+ in Science | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it's Juliet Moderow and Karla Giuffre! They’re biology instructors at Highland Community College. They also created and run the college’s Women+ in Science Club where they unite students across science disciplines.

They mentor students and keep them motivated by highlighting the work of prominent women in science. That can be anyone from famous historical figures like Marie Curie to women winning Nobel Prizes today. They bring in guest speakers, women who work across a variety of fields, from veterinarians to micropaleontologists to talk about both the challenges women face in these fields but also the opportunities they can help each other reach.

We also talk about both of their careers in science, a little bit about Juliet’s work with the Bird City program for all the birders out there, and Karla’s family full of scientists.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Juliet Moderow

Karla Giuffre

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!