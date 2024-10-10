Sessions from Studio A - Son of Janus

Janus is the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and Son of Janus is the alter-ego of Rockford singer, guitarist, and songwriter Ryan Hayes. Join us as we hear new songs from the band and talk with them about their music. Follow the band on Facebook to keep up with news and show dates. Find more from Son of Janus streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, and check out behind-the-scenes video posted below.

Lineup:

Ryan Hayes - Guitar, Vocals

Mike Coulahan - Bass, Vocals

David Thompson - Guitar

Tony Berkman - Drums

Son of Janus performing "Jericho Wall" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Defamation Station" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Addiction" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Subject Matter Expert" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Heart Attack Snow" live in WNIJ's Studio A