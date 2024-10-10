© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Son of Janus

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Janus is the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and Son of Janus is the alter-ego of Rockford singer, guitarist, and songwriter Ryan Hayes. Join us as we hear new songs from the band and talk with them about their music. Follow the band on Facebook to keep up with news and show dates. Find more from Son of Janus streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, and check out behind-the-scenes video posted below.

Lineup:
Ryan Hayes - Guitar, Vocals
Mike Coulahan - Bass, Vocals
David Thompson - Guitar
Tony Berkman - Drums

Son of Janus performing "Jericho Wall" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Defamation Station" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Addiction" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Subject Matter Expert" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Son of Janus performing "Heart Attack Snow" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
