Sessions from Studio A - Gilded Cages

Gilded Cages from Rockford joins us in Studio A to play songs from their new record Real and Human and talk with us about the album. They'll also play some brand new, unreleased songs. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Find Gilded Cages streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to find upcoming shows.

The band is:

Andrew Ashley - Vocals

Jake Heikkinen - Guitar

Derek Messink - Bass/Vocals

Billy Dubrock - Drums

Gilded Cages performing "Decadence" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Vultures" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Salt of the Earth" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Real and Human" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Nocturn" live in WNIJ's Studio A