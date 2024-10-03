© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Gilded Cages

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 3, 2024
Gilded Cages from Rockford joins us in Studio A to play songs from their new record Real and Human and talk with us about the album. They'll also play some brand new, unreleased songs. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Find Gilded Cages streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to find upcoming shows.

The band is:
Andrew Ashley - Vocals
Jake Heikkinen - Guitar
Derek Messink - Bass/Vocals
Billy Dubrock - Drums

Gilded Cages performing "Decadence" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Vultures" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Salt of the Earth" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Real and Human" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gilded Cages performing "Nocturn" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
