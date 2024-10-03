Sessions from Studio A - Gilded Cages
Gilded Cages from Rockford joins us in Studio A to play songs from their new record Real and Human and talk with us about the album. They'll also play some brand new, unreleased songs. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.
Find Gilded Cages streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to find upcoming shows.
The band is:
Andrew Ashley - Vocals
Jake Heikkinen - Guitar
Derek Messink - Bass/Vocals
Billy Dubrock - Drums
Gilded Cages performing "Decadence" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Gilded Cages performing "Vultures" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Gilded Cages performing "Salt of the Earth" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Gilded Cages performing "Real and Human" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Gilded Cages performing "Nocturn" live in WNIJ's Studio A