Sessions from Studio A - nicholas

Heat Island Effect is the ambitious, genre-blending debut album from singer and multi-instrumentalist nicholas. The album is the culmination of years of writing, drum circles, and good hangouts. We'll talk with nicholas about the record and about his background, and hear live performances recorded in Studio A.

Download a copy of Heat Island Effect on Bandcamp and check out more from nicholas on his website and Instagram.

