© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - nicholas

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — still 4.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — still 7.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — still 6.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — still 5.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — still 2.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — still 1.png
nicholas performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Heat Island Effect is the ambitious, genre-blending debut album from singer and multi-instrumentalist nicholas. The album is the culmination of years of writing, drum circles, and good hangouts. We'll talk with nicholas about the record and about his background, and hear live performances recorded in Studio A.

Download a copy of Heat Island Effect on Bandcamp and check out more from nicholas on his website and Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below!

nicholas performing "System is Broken" live in WNIJ's Studio A

nicholas performing "Broke Building" live in WNIJ's Studio A

nicholas performing "Tea/Lost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

nicholas performing "Entropy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

nicholas performing "TBH" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories