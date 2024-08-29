Sessions from Studio A - Rachel is Kozi

St. Louis based singer-songwriter Rachel is Kozi released her debut album Lifecycles earlier this year and joins us with the band for live performances from that record. Pick up a copy of Lifecycles on Bandcamp and find the album streaming on all platforms.

Check out more from Rachel is Kozi on Instagram and Facebook. Also find more, including info on her yoga classes, on her website.

Rachel is Kozi performing "Free" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rachel is Kozi performing "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rachel is Kozi performing "Mantra" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rachel is Kozi performing "Soham" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rachel is Kozi performing "Protect My Peace" live in WNIJ's Studio A

