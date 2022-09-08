Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu
Sessions from Studio A - Marques Morel
Marques Morel returns to Studio A with new music from his upcoming album Wind and Rain. We'll also talk about that record, angry roosters, and hobo conventions.
Follow Marques Morel on Facebook and checkout his Bandcamp page for more music and news.
Marques Morel performing "Undercover Angels" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Marques Morel performing "Porch Songs" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Marques Morel performing "Wind and Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Marques Morel performing "Staying in the Saddle" live in WNIJ's Studio A