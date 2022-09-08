© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
Sessions From Studio A
Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu

Sessions from Studio A - Marques Morel

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Marques Morelo
Marques Morel performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel returns to Studio A with new music from his upcoming album Wind and Rain. We'll also talk about that record, angry roosters, and hobo conventions.

Follow Marques Morel on Facebook and checkout his Bandcamp page for more music and news.

Marques Morel performing "Undercover Angels" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Porch Songs" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Wind and Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Staying in the Saddle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio AArts
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories