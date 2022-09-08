Sessions from Studio A - Marques Morel

Marques Morel returns to Studio A with new music from his upcoming album Wind and Rain. We'll also talk about that record, angry roosters, and hobo conventions.

Follow Marques Morel on Facebook and checkout his Bandcamp page for more music and news.

Marques Morel performing "Undercover Angels" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Porch Songs" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Wind and Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performing "Staying in the Saddle" live in WNIJ's Studio A