COVID, Cross Country & Nuclear Power | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new episode of Teachers' Lounge: Mike McHale. He’s a professor at Rockford University and a math and physics teacher at Byron High School. Mike is also a cross country coach and we talk about running during the COVID-19 season. He and host Peter Medlin chat about the potential closure of the Byron Nuclear Generating Station and the effect it could have on the school, community -- and his own personal connection to the plant. And they talk about Mike’s music hobby and a music video he helped make for students when schools closed in the spring.

Mike McHale

Uncertainty, Adversity & Triumph In A COVID-19 Girls Cross Country Season

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

