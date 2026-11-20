A Peoria County man will stay behind bars while awaiting trial after being accused of sending threats indicating explosive devices were placed last week at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria where he worked.

Andrew K. Kozak of Chillicothe was ordered detained with the U.S. Marshals Service in a Friday detention hearing. The ruling was issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Hanna with the U.S. District Court, Central Illinois District.

At the hearing, prosecutors said an FBI investigation found the threatening message was sent from a public Wi-Fi network at Hy-Vee in north Peoria. Investigators said Kozak’s vehicle was seen entering the grocery store on surveillance video about a half hour before the threat was emailed to the plant. Authorities also said Kozak exited the vehicle shortly after the email was sent and entered the store.

A federal public defender representing Kozak unsuccessfully pressed the court to allow him to be released with on conditions such as forbidding him from using the internet or electronic devices, and electronic monitoring.

Kozak’s lawyer also argued the defendant was personally never seen on a device that distributed the threat. The lawyer also noted he was not being charged with making a functioning explosive device.

A special agent with the FBI who was cross examined by attorneys Friday told the court the purported explosive device found at BioUrja is still being analyzed.

In making his ruling, Judge Hanna said he had considered the placement of the device and evidence connecting the emails to Kozak. Hanna noted the accusations were “exceptionally serious” and went well beyond a communicated threat.

The bomb threat and discovery of an explosive device Nov. 13 led Peoria Police to issue an evacuation order that lasted 18 hours, impacting thousands of people who live and work within a 1-mile radius of BioUrja. That included parts of Downtown Peoria, the Warehouse District, East Peoria, and other areas. That evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Saturday after authorities finished their search of the sprawling BioUrja plant for additional devices. None were found.

Presentation of evidence

Representing the federal government on Kozak’s charges was Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug McMeyer. He said the threats were connected to several email accounts using the alias of "Jake Armitage."

A screenshot of the emailed threat was displayed in court. The threat described a shaped charge down to a specific explosive chemical compound, and claimed other explosive devices were present at the BioUrja plant and capable of being remotely detonated.

The start of the emailed threat claimed a “severe lack of security” and “general feeling of apathy” among plant employees. The emailed threat also stated it was providing the location of one of the explosive devices as a sign of “good faith” for “future negotiations.”

McMeyer said a white container that was found at the BioUrja facility held batteries, copper sheeting and wiring that were similar to materials that turned up in a search of Kozak’s home on Monday in Chillicothe.

He added a hard drive found in Kozak’s truck had been removed from a laptop, and had stored files related to the fabrication of explosive devices. Investigators said forensic analysis linked the laptop to the threats.

Investigators said Kozak used the alias "Jake Armitage" for online gaming, and that his wife told agents he used that handle in a Facebook account.

Kozak’s lawyer argued anyone in Kozak’s home could have also accessed the laptop, and that the AA batteries were used by Kozak’s wife to power outdoor lighting and solar lamps at their home.

The defendant was characterized by his lawyer as an intelligent person, “a nice guy” and someone who helps his neighbors. In objecting to the detention request, the defender asked that his right to liberty not be “eviscerated.”

This story will be updated.