The Mount Morris Performing Arts Guild presents the comedy "Harvey" Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Harvey is a 1944 classic play by Mary Chase, a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy that blends humor, fantasy, and thoughtful commentary on social expectations.

The story centers on Elwood Dowd, a gentle, courteous man whose constant companion is Harvey, an invisible 6 foot 3 ½ inch rabbit. Elwood’s sister Veta is increasingly distressed by the embarrassment this causes the family and their social standing. She decides to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital. A series of misunderstandings leads to Veta being admitted instead of Elwood.

Elwood’s warmth and sincerity begin to affect everyone he meets. Harvey’s mysterious presence seems to influence events in ways that make people question if perhaps he is truly imaginary.