Concerts on the Creek Presents: Stateline’s Premier Mixed Voice Acapella Harmony Group, Second City Chorus, on Sat., Dec. 5, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00. at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2nd-city-12-5-26-3p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

