Concerts on the Creek Presents: Stateline’s Premier Mixed Voice Acapella Harmony Group
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Stateline’s Premier Mixed Voice Acapella Harmony Group
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Stateline’s Premier Mixed Voice Acapella Harmony Group, Second City Chorus, on Sat., Dec. 5, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00. at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2nd-city-12-5-26-3p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Second City Chorus
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com