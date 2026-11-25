The busiest holiday travel season is upon us for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

So, will the weather cooperate?

Rockford News First meteorologist John Jurgens says that depends on where you're heading.

In northern Illinois Jurgens forecasts temps in the low to mid 40's and possibly light rain showers.

In the central and southern parts of the state, there could be snow. Some areas could see heavy snow showers, such as around the St. Louis area where some models predict anywhere from 3-9 inches of snow accumulation.

Jurgens also says that we could end up seeing a record wave of warm weather across northern Illinois in what's predicted by some to be the strongest El Nino weather pattern ever recorded.

Listen to the full weather recap with Rockford News First meteorologist John Jurgens in the link above.