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The ancient sport of falconry sparks images of fancy Ren Faire types with hooded hawks leashed to their thick leather gauntlets. But it’s also a modern-day sport and hobby, no hoods or velvet breeches required. In fact, a warm jacket and sturdy boots was the uniform of the day as your Under Rocks podcast team joined Master Falconers Briana and Brian Tallitsch and their three Harris hawks (Juno, Mercury, and Chili) in a field near an industrial park in DeKalb on a sunny November day.

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If you'd like to learn more about falconry, check out the Great Lakes Falconers website and their Facebook page.