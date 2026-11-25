A Rockford classical music group will kick off the new year with a different type of concert in a place you wouldn't expect.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will highlight video game music at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford. It will be the first time the orchestra will play at the venue.

Ben Firer is the assistant conductor of the Orchestra. He says they will partner with the Blue Shift Big Band. Joel Baer is the band’s co-leader.

“He's just brilliant, and he knows which tunes will really lend itself," Firer said, "and they don't just play it exactly how it was, because some of the that music it was recorded on really primitive like eight-bit recorders. What he does is he takes the themes and fleshes it out into the jazz band.”

The RSO partnered with the band to do a video game concert in 2025.

“Sometimes in the symphony concerts we hear these great masterworks," Firer said, "I thought it would be great to show off some of the great, brilliant video game composers, and the natural choice was Blue Shift Big Band because they're already established and already have five recordings out.”

Some classic game tunes will include The Legend of Zeda, Super Mario 64, Sonic Adventure and others.

"Video Games in Concert" with the Blue Shift Band will take place on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

