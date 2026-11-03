© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio-- performed by Chip Messiner

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio-- performed by Chip Messiner

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio performed by Chip Messiner on Sat., Nov. 14, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00m, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/chip-11-14-26-3p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

Spring Creek Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org

Artist Group Info

Chip Messiner
https://chipmessiner.com/
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org/concerts