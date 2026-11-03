Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio performed by Chip Messiner on Sat., Nov. 14, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00m, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/chip-11-14-26-3p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

