Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio-- performed by Chip Messiner
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio-- performed by Chip Messiner
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Country Legends—35 Years in Radio performed by Chip Messiner on Sat., Nov. 14, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00m, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/chip-11-14-26-3p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
Spring Creek Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Chip Messiner
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com