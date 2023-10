Sessions from Studio A - Ari Lindo

Ari Lindo is a guitarist based in Chicago who plays in the bands Late Nite Laundry and The Devonns. We'll hear him play lots of new music along with songs from his debut solo album Cost of Giving, which was released last year. Joining Lindo for the live performance and interview is multi-instrumentalist Patrick Jasper.

Check out more from Ari Lindo on Bandcamp and keep up with him on Instagram.

Ari Lindo performing "Drift" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ari Lindo performing "More Than" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ari Lindo performing "Simple" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ari Lindo performing "For Much Longer" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ari Lindo performing "Clay" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ari Lindo performing "Sunlight" live in WNIJ's Studio A