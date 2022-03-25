Meet a team of school therapy dogs & hear from a substitute teacher about subbing during COVID-19 | Teachers' Lounge Radio

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

We love to say how Teachers’ Lounge brings you conversations with teachers, students and everyone in education in-between. How about spending some time with elementary school therapy dogs? We’re bringing you my chat with reading specialist Trudy DesLauriers AND her team golden retriever educators Martha and Thelma Lou to talk about the impact these dogs have on the students and staff in her school.

Along with that, Kevin Beverley. He’s a retired teacher and current substitute teacher! We talk a lot about what it’s like as a sub during the pandemic, and how weird it is to walk into someone else’s building, someone else’s classroom and re-establish yourself as a teacher after decades as an educator.

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year -- especially one as weird as this one.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

